Madison police locate suspected car from deadly hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Madison Police Dept. believe they have located the car involved in a deadly downtown hit-and-run over the weekend; however, they are still searching for the person who was behind the wheel.

In an update Monday morning, the police department noted that the vehicle was located with the public’s help and no one was in it at the time. Authorities did not indicate where it was found nor its make and model.

Any information about a potential suspect has not been provided by police.

The name of the 30-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by the car early Saturday morning has not been released.

According to the initial police report, the pedestrian was struck in the 800 block of East Washington and later succumbed to their injuries. The vehicle did not stop after hitting the individual.

The police department’s crash investigation specialist and Wisconsin State Patrol have both joined the investigation into the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the pedestrian’s death is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.