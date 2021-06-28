Advertisement

One injured in Madison shooting Monday morning

The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Monday...
The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Monday morning.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Monday morning.

MPD says around 2:00 a.m. officers arrived to the 200 block of W. Gilman St. for reports of shots fired.

Not too long after, MPD says a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with lower-body gun shot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Police say the scene of the shooting is partially covered by city cameras. They say two suspect vehicles are seen driving on W. Gilman Street, opening fire on a group of people in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next four days. Sunshine returns...
Scattered Showers Over the Next Several Days
Walkers and bikers along East Washington Avenue are calling for change in Madison, following a...
East Washington pedestrians call for more enforcement following deadly hit-and-run crash
FILE - Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards