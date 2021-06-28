One injured in Madison shooting Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened early Monday morning.

MPD says around 2:00 a.m. officers arrived to the 200 block of W. Gilman St. for reports of shots fired.

Not too long after, MPD says a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with lower-body gun shot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Police say the scene of the shooting is partially covered by city cameras. They say two suspect vehicles are seen driving on W. Gilman Street, opening fire on a group of people in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

