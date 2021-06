MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Odana Road will be closed for asphalt paving beginning Thursday.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, the road will be fully closed between Research Park Boulevard and South Whitney Way, according to the City of Madison.

The road is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.