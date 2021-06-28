Advertisement

Scattered Showers Over the Next Several Days

The holiday weekend weather is looking good
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Developing low pressure to the west will bring keep chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast over the next couple days. The low will move across the state of Wisconsin during the next 48 hours. For today, mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach upper 70s. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southeasterly winds draw in more humid air. A few more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the middle of the week. Highs will warm a bit for tomorrow and Wednesday, then drop slightly toward the end of the week. The holiday weekend forecast is looking good with lots of sunshine. Highs by the Fourth of July will be back in the 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next four days. Sunshine returns...
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 78. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 67. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 82.

