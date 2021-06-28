Sheriff: Dodge Co. man badly hurt in fireworks mishap

TOWN OF LOWELL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge Co. man handling large fireworks over the weekend suffered injuries so severe a helicopter was dispatched to fly him to a Madison hospital.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to W8282 State Hwy. 16/60, in the Town of Lowell where they found the 55-year-old with serious injuries to his hands and stomach.

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the man was not released, and the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if he was cited.

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale Schmidt used the incident to remind people about the state laws surrounding which types of fireworks people are allowed to have without a permit.

According to Schmidt, fireworks that do not need permits include:

Sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length;

Stationary cones and fountains;

Toy snakes;

Smoke bombs;

Caps;

Noisemakers and;

Confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture

Schmidt notes people need permits for items such as:

Firecrackers;

Roman candles;

Bottle rockets, and;

Mortars

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.