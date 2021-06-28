Advertisement

Sheriff: Dodge Co. man badly hurt in fireworks mishap

(wfie)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LOWELL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge Co. man handling large fireworks over the weekend suffered injuries so severe a helicopter was dispatched to fly him to a Madison hospital.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called around 7:15 p.m. Saturday to W8282 State Hwy. 16/60, in the Town of Lowell where they found the 55-year-old with serious injuries to his hands and stomach.

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the man was not released, and the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if he was cited.

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale Schmidt used the incident to remind people about the state laws surrounding which types of fireworks people are allowed to have without a permit.

According to Schmidt, fireworks that do not need permits include:

  • Sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length;
  • Stationary cones and fountains;
  • Toy snakes;
  • Smoke bombs;
  • Caps;
  • Noisemakers and;
  • Confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture

Schmidt notes people need permits for items such as:

  • Firecrackers;
  • Roman candles;
  • Bottle rockets, and;
  • Mortars

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Sheriff: Fisherman drowns after falling into Wisconsin river
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Fire crews are responding to a housefire Monday morning in Middleton.
House and two cars are a “total loss” after Town of Middleton fire
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

Latest News

Essential workers march
Essential workers march
Flooding aftermath
Flooding aftermath
Delta Variant
Delta Variant
Sturgeon Bay (Source: WLUK)
Gov. Evers announces $1.4 million in coastal grants for Wisconsin communities