SSM Health requiring staff get vaccinated by late September

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 40,000 SSM Health employees, providers and volunteers are now required to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The healthcare system announced Monday that staff is required to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. SSM Health noted the deadline is ahead of the cold and flu season, which has the potential to lead to a rapid rise in infections.

As COVID-19 variants spur another wave of infections across the country, SSM Health is urging everyone get the shots.

“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” SSM Health Wisconsin Interim Regional President Matt Hanley said. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”

The announcement comes as the new, highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has showed its presence in the badger state. The latest DHS numbers show Wisconsin has seen 36 total cases of the variant.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.