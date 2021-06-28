Advertisement

I-90/94 reopens after crash near Mauston

All westbound lanes on the interstate at mile marker 70.2 in Mauston are closed due to a crash.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol reports traffic on I-90/94 near Mauston is rolling again after a crash shut down both directions of the interstate.

Shortly before all lanes reopened, authorities reported it was backed up for approximately three miles each way because of the crash, which happened near mile marker 70.

Authorities has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes from State Hwy. 82 and Hwy. HH.

Few details about the wreck, which was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m., have been released.

NBC15 has dispatched a crew to the scene and will have updates on the wreck as more details become available.

