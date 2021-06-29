Advertisement

2nd daily St. Paul-to-Chicago Amtrak train through Wis. expected in 2024

The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project added a second daily...
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Passenger Rail Project added a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile corridor between Chicago, Illinois and Twin Cities in Minnesota.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A second Amtrak passenger train that will run between St. Paul, south central Wisconsin and Chicago is expected to begin daily service in 2024, after Minnesota lawmakers set aside $10 million for the project.

The money from the state was the final piece needed to jump-start the additional round-trip service to Chicago’s Union Station.

The route runs through Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Tomah in south central Wisconsin. It will also make stops in Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, as well as La Crosse.

Minnesota now joins the federal government, Wisconsin and Amtrak in funding the $53.3 million capital portion of the project. Wisconsin is spending $6.2 million on the project, while Amtrak has agreed to pay $5 million. The remaining $31.8 million comes out of a federal grant.

The project will allow for more schedule options from the existing single daily roundtrip to two daily roundtrips.

The trip would take about 7 1/2 hours and is expected to ferry about 124,000 passengers between St. Paul and Chicago each year.

