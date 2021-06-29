$5 million COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced Tuesday the creation of a $5 million COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the program will provide relief for local, human service focused non-profit organizations.

The program will offer one-time grants to non-profit organizations in Dane County in order to help them better serve the community. Organizations that are human service focused and who provide service to underserved communities are eligible to apply, Parisi said.

“Local non-profits have worked hard over the past 16 months of the Covid-19 pandemic to serve our community and meet Dane County residents’ needs,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Through this grant program, we hope to help them recover from the impacts of the last year and bolster their ability to support underserved communities in Dane County.”

Grant activities include:

Expansion or adaption to any current operating expenses. Expansion of staffing or supports with grant funds would end following the grant period.

Permanent housing costs not covered by Emergency Rental Assistance funds such as move-in costs and meeting household needs, including purchase of furniture.

Resource linkage or navigation—activities designed to connect individuals and families to services and/or resources.

Food security activities—activities designed to address food insecurity and support food pantries and other local food resources in low-income areas.

Direct service materials and supplies—purchase of agency supplies to meet direct service needs.

Basic needs allocations for clients to help promote safety and wellbeing.

To be eligible for the funding, an agency must be considered charitable or be applying through a fiscal agent that is a registered 501c3, and have a main office based in Dane County.

