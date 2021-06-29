Advertisement

59-year-old arrested for 10th offense OWI

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was accused of his tenth operating while intoxicated citation on June 25, according to Monona City Police Department.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 25, a Monona City officer heard and saw a vehicle drive along a curb.

The police report states the officer got behind the vehicle and observed it weaving and driving well under the speed limit.

The officer identified the suspect as 59-year-old Christopher L. Leggions.

Leggions had 9 prior OWI convictions and a revoked driver’s license. He was arrested for 10th Offense OWI, Threats to Law Enforcement and a Parole Violation.

