90-mile march for undocumented immigrant rights wraps up at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ninety mile in nine days – that is how much people marched to demand national and state legislators take action to help undocumented immigrants.

Immigrant essential workers and nonprofits marched from Milwaukee to Madison this week, calling for citizenship for all. Locally, they also called for lawmakers to reinstate drivers licenses. Marchers were also joined by state and local leaders and members of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

People are gathered at Olbrich Park for the final leg of a 9-day march from Milwaukee to the Capitol, advocating for citizenship for all nationally and drivers licenses for all at the local level. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/TDMyzGgZoc — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) June 28, 2021

“We still got to work, we still got to pay our taxes, do everything every regular citizen do, but we are going against all the odds, we don’t have a drivers license, we don’t have documents, and that’s really hard,” described Eduardo Perea Sr., an immigrant from Mexico.

Perea marched for a day and a half with his son, Eduardo Perea Hernandez. Perea Hernandez marched the entire way, saying it was one small way to support his parents for working hard to make sure he and his siblings could have opportunities.

“It’s no easy feat, but that compared to the amount of hours my dad puts into work every single day is nothing, so I’ll gladly do it again,” Perea Hernandez explained.

Leaders said many immigrants have continued to work during the pandemic, but Perea said he feels they are left out in conversations about COVID relief.

“We were at the front row. I many times felt unsafe but taking all the precautions, I just kept going because once I don’t qualify for unemployment and I did not receive any stimulus check,” he explained.

Perea said immigrants have waited too long for a means to citizenship. His son added it is encouraging to see support from the community, but it does not take away from the fear he feels for his family.

“When we’re at home, that’s when the fear comes in,” Perea Hernandez said. “There’s no Social Security, no safety net they can rely on.”

Some marchers said they are hopeful that with President Joe Biden in the White House, a path to citizenship could be on the table. Nonprofit Voces de La Frontera is pushing the president to include it in the infrastructure bill.

