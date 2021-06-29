Advertisement

Dodgeville family keeps tradition alive of playing in state softball

By George Balekji
Jun. 28, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In 1994 was a part of history for Dodgeville softball by being apart of its first ever team to make it to state. 26 years later Regina’s daughter, Annika who is a senior for the Dodgers is keeping the tradition alive as her team prepares to compete in the state tournament in Green Bay.

Leading the way in 1994 and still today is the same head coach, Gene Van Dyck who is Regina’s father and Annika’s grandpa.

“It’s awesome. I love it.” said Annika on Monday right before Dodgeville left for state.

“Being able to play for my grandpa and going to state is a really cool feeling. Him being able to coach my mom and I, it’s just really cool.”

This will be Dodgeville’s third trip to state on Van Dyck as the Dodgers made it in 2000 as well but are yet to win a state title.

“We’ve had some really good teams that one way or another ended up not making it so it’s a load off my mind to finally get a good team there.” said Van Dyck who has been at Dodgeville for 31 years.

The excitement of state for Van Dyck is matched by the excitement to be coaching a third generation of his family competing for a ring.

“I’ve got probably three or four girl’s I’ve coached their mothers, including my grand daughter, her mother took us to state.”

“You can’t beat something like that, can ya.”

Dodgeville hopes to win its first state title by facing Lomira on Tuesday at noon. If they beat the Lions they will play for the Division 3 state championship at 7 PM Tuesday night.

