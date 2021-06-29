Advertisement

Evers vetoes bill barring extra $300-week unemployment benefit

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have required the Department of Workforce Development to end the federal unemployment insurance programs that provide extra benefits, including the $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The bill would have given regular unemployment benefits on top of other benefits, including the $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people, as well as prohibited the department work search requirements for any reason related to COVID-19.

Gov. Evers explained he was vetoing the bill for two reasons.

“First, I object to the interference and encroachment by the Legislature on the executive branch’s constitutional and statutory authority to administer programs and policies, in this case, the unemployment insurance program,” said Evers. “Second, I am vetoing the bill because it would eliminate economic assistance for individuals whose employers or occupations have been most adversely affected by the pandemic.”

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature voted June 9 to eliminate the $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The federal payment, approved to help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end on Sept. 6.

Twenty-five other states have already approved ending it early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems. That’s the argument that Republicans, state and local chambers of commerce, trade groups and others are making for passing the bill in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Senate weighs bill requiring the National Anthem to be played
Senate weighs bill requiring the National Anthem to be played
Wisconsin Legislature votes on biennial budget
Wisconsin Legislature votes on biennial budget
The GOP budget is on the floor, but Democrats are proposing amendments, hoping to bring back...
State Assembly GOP presents budget, Dems propose amendments
Zoo theft
Henry Vilas’ Zoo’s donation box smashed during weekend break-in