Fireworks shortage could put a damper on 4th of July celebrations

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A fireworks shortage due to shipping delays and slow production is causing fireworks stores to scramble ahead of Independence Day.

According to firework experts, that means prices are also going up.

While supply is low, demand for fireworks is up, this means stores like Fireworks Country in Wittenberg are working harder to keep up while they wait for late shipments.

“Everybody heard that there’s a fireworks shortage, so our business the last couple weeks has been really picking up,” Fireworks Country General Manager Tony Bamke said.

Despite fireworks sales picking up, Bamke said they’re waiting for over 200 cases of fountain fireworks to arrive.

“I got two sitting in Long Beach and I got three more sitting in Chicago. I know like right after the 4th of July we’ll be getting the rest of our shipments in,” said Bamke.

However, thanks to some planning ahead by Bamke, Fireworks Country is not as behind as other outlets that didn’t begin ordering fireworks during the last Fourth of July.

“Well thank god, we’re going to have enough fireworks to make it,” Bamke said. “We started getting our orders in and we received three containers at the end of September and the first week of October, otherwise we would really be hurting.”

With less supply and shipping costs tripling, fireworks have gone up about 10% from last year, but Bamke said getting your fireworks now is key.

“Don’t wait until the last day, get in and buy your fireworks right away,” he said.

While the Fourth of July is a day to celebrate, it’s known as one of the more dangerous holidays, so enjoying the day safely will pay off in the long run.

“Fireworks obviously are a good symbol of celebrating the holiday and we don’t want to take away anyone’s celebration, but at the same time, we wanna make sure people are safe,” Wausau Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp said.

Kopp said aerial fireworks are legal to buy in some cities, but illegal to shoot off without a permit.

He said it’s vital to read the fireworks instructions, keep them away from kids and call 911 in the case of an emergency.

“Have fun, be safe, get the grills out, celebrate the Fourth of July with your family and friends and just make sure that you’re taking care of them all at the same time,” Kopp said.

Kopp also said if you want to see fireworks in the sky, it’s best to go to a professional fireworks show rather than shooting them off yourself and risking you safety.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.