Henry Vilas’ Zoo’s donation box smashed during weekend break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The donation box that helps the Henry Vilas Zoo stay free to all comers will be missing for several days after the old one was smashed during a weekend break-in.

“As a free zoo, we pride ourselves on being accessible to everyone,” the zoo explained in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Since we are a free zoo, we rely on donations to support our operations.”

The zoo shared pictures of the broken glass that used to be the old donation box, now sitting empty. It added that a new one has been ordered, but it will not arrive for a few days. In the meantime, they are asking people to donate online here.

The break-in and loss of the donation money already in the box as well as the ones that would have been added over the next few days comes on the heels of a terrible year financially for the zoo. It pointed out in the post that attendance last year was down 40 percent because of the pandemic.

“We are very lucky to have such a supportive community and would like to thank everyone who was able to come visit us over the last year,” the post continued.

According to the post, the person responsible for the crime also broke several windows. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the zoo added that the animals were not affected.

