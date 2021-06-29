Advertisement

Henry Vilas’ Zoo’s donation box smashed during weekend break-in

A new one has been ordered but won’t arrive for several days.
The Henry Vilas Zoo's donation box was smashed during a break-in over the weekend.
The Henry Vilas Zoo's donation box was smashed during a break-in over the weekend.(Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The donation box that helps the Henry Vilas Zoo stay free to all comers will be missing for several days after the old one was smashed during a weekend break-in.

“As a free zoo, we pride ourselves on being accessible to everyone,” the zoo explained in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Since we are a free zoo, we rely on donations to support our operations.”

The zoo shared pictures of the broken glass that used to be the old donation box, now sitting empty. It added that a new one has been ordered, but it will not arrive for a few days. In the meantime, they are asking people to donate online here.

As a free zoo, we pride ourselves on being accessible to everyone. We know the importance of connecting with nature and...

Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The break-in and loss of the donation money already in the box as well as the ones that would have been added over the next few days comes on the heels of a terrible year financially for the zoo. It pointed out in the post that attendance last year was down 40 percent because of the pandemic.

“We are very lucky to have such a supportive community and would like to thank everyone who was able to come visit us over the last year,” the post continued.

According to the post, the person responsible for the crime also broke several windows. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the zoo added that the animals were not affected.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash
Face masks may help prevent you from getting sick from the cold or the flu
The future of wearing a face mask

Latest News

Wisc. man again seeks permission to blame others in 1976 murders
Thoughts and concerns from the people of Wisconsin on National Anthem bill
Thoughts and concerns from the people of Wisconsin on National Anthem bill
Details on the Star Spangled Banner Act
Details on the Star Spangled Banner Act
The Star Spangled Banner
A bill requiring the National Anthem continues through the Wisconsin State Legislature