Humid, with Rain Likely Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure to the northwest will bring the likelihood of showers and t-storms to most of Wisconsin today. The low will move across the state over the next 24 hours. Cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers and thunderstorms occasionally through the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. Low-level moisture will be on the increase today as southeasterly winds draw in more humid air. By Wednesday, the low will be moving off to the east. Only slight chances of showers are in the forecast tomorrow before another front moves in and increases rain chances for Thursday. The holiday weekend forecast is looking good with lots of sunshine. Highs will be back in the 80s and even approaching 90 by early next week.

Some rain is in the forecast over the next several days. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the holiday weekend. (wmtv weather)

Today: Cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High 80. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 67. Wind: West 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 82.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

