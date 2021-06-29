Madison city leaders call on drivers to slow down on East Washington Avenue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison city leaders are calling on drivers to slow down on East Washington Avenue following a deadly hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

On Monday night, Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sent out a press releasing urging drives to hit the brakes to curb dangerous driving on the busy street.

According to Madison police, since Aug. 1, a third of all traffic enforcement projects were held on East Washington Avenue. A fourth of traffic citations were written there as a result. MPD said that’s more than 480 citations in May and June alone.

“After 11:00 at night when the drag racing starts, that’s when things get bad,” Marlisa Kopenski Condon, Marquette Neighborhood Association vice president said.

When most pedestrians hear “East Washington Avenue” one word comes to mind.

“Danger,” she said.

She said on East Wash, there’s an unwritten rule for pedestrians.

“After you get the walk sign you count to three. You never step off the curb until three seconds have gone by because of how many cars run red lights,” she said. “Until drivers change their behavior, pedestrians and other modes of transportation including automobiles are not going to be safe.”

“We’re concerned it continues to produce serious crashes and working hard with city partners to address those,” Lt. Tony Fiorie, MPD officer said.

Fiorie oversees traffic operations in the city. He said the landscape of East Wash is changing because it’s becoming more densely populated. He said this increases the number of pedestrians making crossing the street a danger zone.

“We get complaints coming in frequently on East Wash, we’re aware of it,” he said.

Madison police said they’re already increasing traffic enforcement projects. The city is cracking down on reckless drivers by adjusting traffic signals, altering lanes and making crosswalks more visible.

Madison police said the responsibility falls on the driver because slowing down could save a life.

“Even small reductions in speed increase survivability of crashes for pedestrians, bicyclists specifically,” Fiorie said.

As far as punishment, speeding tickets could result in a more than $400 fine, adding a six-point penalty to your driver’s license. More severe penalties apply if an injury or death is involved.

