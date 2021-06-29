Advertisement

Madison firefighters rescue worker stuck in hydraulic lift 40 feet in the air

Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday morning from 40 feet in the air after he became...
Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday morning from 40 feet in the air after he became stuck in a hydraulic lift.(Madison Fire Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday morning from 40 feet up in the air after the hydraulic lift he was using stopped working.

The department’s report states they arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the 2000 block of Van Hise Avenue, where the rented lift was being used to take down a tree after it was damaged by recent storms.

Two firefighters were sent up in one of the department’s truck’s “bucket” in order to help get the man down. The worker was able to put on safety equipment and climb onto the truck’s platform.

The department continued, saying the worker and both firefighters were then lowered safely to the ground. The worker was stuck for about 45 minutes and was not injured.

The Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday who was stuck 40 feet in the air when his...
The Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday who was stuck 40 feet in the air when his hydraulic lift stopped working.(Madison Fire Department)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with guests after speaking about infrastructure spending at the La...
Wisconsin lawmakers react to Biden’s visit to La Crosse, his $973 billion infrastructure plan
Suspect allegedly nabs Amazon Flex vehicle during Madison delivery
Vehicle crash leads to propane leak at Warner Park
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
Wisconsin nears 3 million residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine