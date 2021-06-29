Madison firefighters rescue worker stuck in hydraulic lift 40 feet in the air

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department rescued a worker Monday morning from 40 feet up in the air after the hydraulic lift he was using stopped working.

The department’s report states they arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the 2000 block of Van Hise Avenue, where the rented lift was being used to take down a tree after it was damaged by recent storms.

Two firefighters were sent up in one of the department’s truck’s “bucket” in order to help get the man down. The worker was able to put on safety equipment and climb onto the truck’s platform.

The department continued, saying the worker and both firefighters were then lowered safely to the ground. The worker was stuck for about 45 minutes and was not injured.

