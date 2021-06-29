Madison police searching for motorcycle rider who fled police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released several surveillance photos of a motorcycle rider accused of violating several traffic laws near downtown then fleeing the patrol officer who tried to stop him.

The three images show the man still on his red, sport motorcycle. Investigators noted he had tattoos on both arms and red, full beard.

They noted the motorcycle has plastic above the headlight area and front fender. There is also plastic on the side panels over the rear tire. It also has a single brake light and Wisconsin plates.

According to initial police report, he was riding in the 1200 block of E. Washington Ave. around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, when the officer spotted him.

Anyone with information about about the incident is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

