Suspect allegedly nabs Amazon Flex vehicle during Madison delivery

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested Monday after he was spotted in a stolen Amazon Flex vehicle, according to the Madison Police Department.

A woman was making a delivery for Amazon Flex at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Monday when her vehicle was stolen. The woman parked in front of an address to make a delivery when a man pulled up next to her running vehicle, entered the vehicle and fled.

The woman stood in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the man from fleeing, but the man was able to maneuver his way out, MPD said.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the BP gas station on South Gammon Road after the stolen vehicle was spotted.

According to MPD, Jamontaye A. Williams entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and fled. As the vehicle was fleeing, Williams exited the vehicle and ran from officers.

Officers tracked Williams down and he was taken to the Dane County Jail and accused of operating a vehicle without consent and resisting and obstructing an officer.

The stolen vehicle was not located and the investigation is ongoing.

