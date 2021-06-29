Advertisement

Participants needed for Alzheimer's disease clinical trial with UW Madison

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison researchers are looking for people to participate in a clinical trial that is the first of its kind to study Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced Tuesday it was searching for volunteers for the AHEAD study, which will test an experimental drug’s effectiveness to a large group of participants. The trial is in its third phase of testing.

Researchers say the study is the first to study people as young as 55 who are at risk of developing symptoms of the disease to study participants’ brain amyloid, a form of protein levels.

Dr. Cindy Carlsson, the director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute and the principal investigator of the study, believes this would be a game changer.

“By inviting younger participants without symptoms, we hope to help individuals who are at higher risk ‒ such as people with family history ‒ get ahead of the disease with early,” said Dr. Carlsson.

The medical school adds that 120,000 Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease.

This clinical trial is a four-year commitment for participants.

