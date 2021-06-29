Advertisement

Report: Biden was supposed to visit Iowa County farm to talk agriculture

President Joe Biden spoke to workers at a transit facility in Wisconsin on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden traded his stage for his Wisconsin visit Tuesday, moving it from an Iowa County Farm to a La Crosse Public Transit Center, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Cates Family Farm in rural Spring Green with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Instead, the president made a solo trip to La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility.

The moves shifted Biden’s focus from agriculture to infrastructure as he discussed the benefits of his $973 billion infrastructure plan announced last week. It aims to build a network of electric vehicle charges, get rid of lead service lines and pipes and provide every American with affordable, high-speed internet.

NBC15′s sister station WEAU reports Biden was going to issue an executive order regarding agriculture and also explain some updated programs for the dairy industry. Right now Wisconsin’s small dairy farms are struggling.

NBC15 has reached out to the White House for comment.

