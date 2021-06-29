Severe weather threat winding down Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The threat of severe weather is winding down across southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening. The rain from earlier today and continued cloud coverage has worked over the atmosphere across much of southern Wisconsin. But don’t put the rain gear away if you are headed out this evening. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of cold front that will drop south across the area Tuesday night. The greatest threat with any additional rain shower and thunderstorm activity will be locally heavy rainfall if thunderstorms do train over each other.

The county that was hit the hardest on Tuesday was Crawford County. For the second time in less than week, persistent thunderstorms dumped heavy rain across parts Crawford County Tuesday afternoon. According to radar estimated rainfall totals, some parts of Crawford could have picked up 3-6″+ of rain on Tuesday, which is on top of 4-8″+ of rain that fell on Saturday. There have been reports of road closures and mud and rockslides on Highway 35 north of Prairie du Chien in Crawford County.

After the flooding rains, one thunderstorm prompted a TORNADO WARNING for Crawford County. As of 5:30 p.m., there have been no reports of damage from a tornado. However, there were two reports of a funnel cloud.

Any chance of a rain shower, downpour or thunderstorm will likely be gone by midnight. The rest of the overnight will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows will range from near 60 degrees to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm day. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Wednesday will still be humid, but it might not be quite as humid. Dew point temperatures may drop into the lower to mid 60s rather than be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Even though it’s not likely, a stray rain shower or storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, though.

Another upper-level disturbance and cold front will impact the area Thursday night into Thursday and bring in another low end chance of rain and storms on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The pick day of the workweek this week will be Friday. Friday will feature a ton sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower humidity levels.

The more pleasant weather will stick around for the start of the Fourth of July Holiday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Our humidity levels will start to increase Saturday, but we probably will not really feel the humidity until Sunday. High pressure, or an upper-level ridge, will take control of our weather pattern on Sunday. This is probably going to mean the Fourth of July is going to be hotter than a firecracker. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees. We’ll add a low end chance for rain and storms to the heat and humidity early next week.

