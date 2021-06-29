A skiff boat is a “total loss” after catching fire on Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 1976 Sundance is a “total loss” after catching fire late Monday night on Lake Monona, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:30 p.m., multiple agencies responded to the lake after a caller reported seeing a boat on fire and people screaming.

The boat was burning a few hundred feet from the shoreline of the 100 block of East Wilson St.

A MATE deputy reports that the boat became disabled in the water, then shortly after caught on fire. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the owner was unsuccessful in his attempt to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

All three people on board had to jump into the water and swim to shore. No one was hurt.

The boat however, is being called a “total loss.” The estimated damage is $2,500.

Authorities have since removed the boat from the lake.

