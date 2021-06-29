Vehicle crash leads to propane leak at Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department contained a propane leak Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a propane tank, knocking it over.

Crews arrived at the Warner Park Boat Launch at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the City of Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters noticed the odor of propane upon arrival. White vapor was also seen pushing from the 1000-gallon tank.

An evacuation zone was established, and all individuals were asked to stay at least 300 feet from the area, Madison Fire said. The Dane County Sherriff’s Office patrolled the lake perimeter to keep boats from returning to the launch until the vapor settled.

The Madison Parks Department, Madison Police, Maple Bluff Police, the MFD Hazardous Incident Team (HIT) and Command Car 31 assisted Madison Fire.

Engine Co. 10 provided fire protection using a fog stream while HIT found the turnoff valve and stopped the leak.

Ferrell Gas Company arrived after the tank was shut down, inspected the scene and believed the leak was contained and is no longer a hazard.

