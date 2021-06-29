Advertisement

Wisc. man again seeks permission to blame others in 1976 murders

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — An 84-year-old man is again asking a state appeals court to intervene before he goes on trial for a double murder.

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 1976 deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys.

His trial is scheduled to start July 19 but Vannieuwenhoven is asking for permission to blame others for the fatal shootings.

The murders of Schuldes and Matheys were unsolved for more than four decades. Prosecutors say that in 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the scene was found to match Vannieuwenhoven’s.

