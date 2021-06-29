Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers react to Biden’s visit to La Crosse, his $973 billion infrastructure plan

Biden touched down in the badger state Tuesday morning
President Joe Biden talks with guests after speaking about infrastructure spending at the La...
President Joe Biden talks with guests after speaking about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s presence in the Badger State, as he discussed the benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package in La Crosse.

Pres. Biden touched down at the La Crosse Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m. He then made his way to the city’s Municipal Transit Utility where he toured and delivered his remarks.

Senator Ron Johnson released a statement saying while he agrees we should invest in infrastructure, the current plan is not fiscally responsible.

What President Biden needs to learn and acknowledge today is that Wisconsin employers are finding it almost impossible...

Posted by Senator Ron Johnson on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Congressman Bryan Steil released a statement saying policies that have come out of Washington have led to the current worker shortage, calling the infrastructure plan wasteful.

While President Biden is in Wisconsin today, I hope he takes note of the “Help Wanted” signs across the state. The worker shortage is a direct consequence of costly, inefficient policies from Washington. While Pelosi and Biden’s policies have brought us to this point, Governor Evers can act and end the federal incentive keeping Wisconsin workers at home. The government needs to get out of the way and get workers back to work. I will continue supporting our communities and opposing wasteful, inefficient policies from the Biden administration

Congressman Bryan Steil

Senator Tammy Baldwin, who helped introduce the president, tweeted Tuesday saying the Senate should pass the bold legislation.

