Wisconsin nears 3 million residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is nearing 3 million people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to the state’s top health department.

The Department of Health Services reports 2.9 million residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.7 million people have completed their vaccine series.

More than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, 5,440 of which have been given out this week. The number of vaccines administered last week was the lowest it has been since the week of Dec. 27, 2020.

Other groups to note:

- Just over half of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The state surpassed 50% over the weekend. About 46.7% have completed their vaccine series.

- More than one-fifth of children ages 12-15 in the state have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

COVID-19 seven-day rolling average increases slightly

The seven-day rolling average has risen to 73 cases Tuesday, up by three cases from the day before.

DHS confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 612,732.

Health officials report no new deaths in the state Tuesday. There have been 7,306 deaths in the state total.

