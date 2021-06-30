Advertisement

$1 million winning powerball ticket sold in Altoona

There was no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing so the jackpot continues to grow.
There was no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing so the jackpot continues to grow.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s second $1,000,000 Powerball ticket has been sold in Altoona.

The winning ticket was sold by a Spooner Avenue Kwik Trip. The ticket matched all five numbers—8, 31, 39, 43, and 60—but not the Powerball number of 17.

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize for matching 5 of 5 numbers are 1 in 11,688,054, according to Wisconsin Lottery. The state’s last winning ticket was sold in January at a Kwik Trip in Superior. Two players split the million dollar win.

Kwik Trip will be awarded $20,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Wisconsin’s apprenticeship director says creating job opportunities for vets is even more...
IBEW Local 159 celebrates “VEEP” graduates
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver
The Fourth of July could be hotter than firecracker
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Gov. Evers declares June 30th as ‘Barry Alvarez Day’