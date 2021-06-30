$1 million winning powerball ticket sold in Altoona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s second $1,000,000 Powerball ticket has been sold in Altoona.

The winning ticket was sold by a Spooner Avenue Kwik Trip. The ticket matched all five numbers—8, 31, 39, 43, and 60—but not the Powerball number of 17.

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize for matching 5 of 5 numbers are 1 in 11,688,054, according to Wisconsin Lottery. The state’s last winning ticket was sold in January at a Kwik Trip in Superior. Two players split the million dollar win.

Kwik Trip will be awarded $20,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.