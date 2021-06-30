2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into fireworks stand

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel responded to Love’s Travel Stop in Oakdale around 11 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

Authorities believe the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke, suffered a medical emergency before the semi left the roadway, striking a fireworks stand set up near the travel stop parking lot. The semi pushed the fireworks stand 15 feet, then made its way through the parking lot before coming to a rest on the south end of the property.

A pedestrian, 77-year-old Ettamae Henze was sitting inside the fireworks stand when it was struck, giving her a head injury, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to the hospital.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.

