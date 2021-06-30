Advertisement

2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into fireworks stand

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency personnel responded to Love’s Travel Stop in Oakdale around 11 a.m. for a crash with injuries.

Authorities believe the driver of the semi, 47-year-old Richard Isaboke, suffered a medical emergency before the semi left the roadway, striking a fireworks stand set up near the travel stop parking lot. The semi pushed the fireworks stand 15 feet, then made its way through the parking lot before coming to a rest on the south end of the property.

A pedestrian, 77-year-old Ettamae Henze was sitting inside the fireworks stand when it was struck, giving her a head injury, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to the hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Ambulance, and the Oakdale Fire Department.

