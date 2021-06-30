Antetokounmpo listed as ‘doubtful’ to play Game 5

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as “doubtful” for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer said during a news conference Wednesday that they will take it “day by day” to see how Antetokounmpo is doing.

“I think it’s, a lot of this is happening in real time,” Budenholzer. “I think it’d just be best to leave it at least questionable and Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available and we’re going to put his health and safety first together to make our decisions.”

The coach added that they were happy to be returning to Milwaukee for their next match against the Atlanta Hawks.

“We’re excited to be coming home for Game 5 and getting the crowd into it, getting the crowd rocking and go play, have some fun, play some basketball,” said Budenholzer.

The two-time MVP suffered a hyperextension of his left knee and was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo had an MRI and examination Wednesday by a team doctor, which confirmed the earlier diagnosis. The Bucks stated that further updates will be given as they are available.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela midway through the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee. Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and a staff member.

In 15 playoff games, Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 28 points, over 12 rebounds and more than 5 assists in about 37 minutes of play.

Game 5 will take place at Fiserv Forum Thursday night.

