AP, others win records lawsuit against Wisconsin legislators

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press and three other Wisconsin media outlets have won a lawsuit seeking records related to sexual harassment allegations against a former legislator.

The outlets sued in March 2020 after then-Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller refused their request for records related to a sexual harassment complaint against then-state Rep. Staush Gruszynski.

Dane County Circuit Judge Juan B. Colas ruled Wednesday that Assembly leaders must release unredacted versions of the documents within five days.

Assembly leaders could ask a state appeals court to stay the decision pending review.

The current Assembly chief clerk and a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

