Advertisement

Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they believe is the suspect in a homicide.

Investigators said a woman’s body found Wednesday on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8. The location is southeast of Rhinelander. The woman died of a gunshot wound.

Christopher Anderson, 30
Christopher Anderson, 30(Oneida County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities say they are searching for 30-year-old Christoper Terrell Anderson. He’s believed to be driving a 2005 white PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187-NXC or a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Wisconsin plate AJR9672.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-361-5201.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Cursive requirements being debated at the Capitol
Scientists are sequencing coronavirus samples to learn more about its evolution.
Researchers rely on genomic surveillance to understand variants
Researchers rely on genomic surveillance to understand variants
Researchers rely on genomic surveillance to understand variants
In a world of Snapchat and text messages, cursive handwriting has gone by the wayside -- until...
Renewed push to require teaching cursive in Wisconsin classrooms
Suspect charged in alleged Madison Metro driver attack