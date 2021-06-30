Advertisement

Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby throws to the Chicago Cubs during the first...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby throws to the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got roughed up for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago.

The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7.

His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Antetokounmpo listed as ‘doubtful’ to play Game 5
Dodgeville softball poses with the WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy after a 5-3 win...
Dodgeville softball wins first state championship in program history
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game
Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) shoots over the defense of Michigan State forward Gabe Brown...
Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King will play for Valparaiso in 2021