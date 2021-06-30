Advertisement

BBB warns of imposter scams on child tax credits

(Gray DC)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - BBB is warning the public of imposter scams in which con artists pretend to “help” get advances on child tax credit.

From July 15 through December 2021, if one qualifies for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering advances on child tax credit, meaning those eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit through monthly payments. The other half will come when they file their 2021 taxes, according to BBB.

BBB and the FTC shares these tips:

  • Avoid imposter scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM or email you.
  • Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.
  • Eligibility requirements and payments disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.
  • When someone is requiring payments by gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much one may receive, and how to address any problems.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Police tape.
Driver allegedly involved in fatal Madison hit-and-run arrested
WisDOT receives grant to further address impaired driving
By September, all SSM employees in Wisconsin who do not qualify for a religious or medical...
SSM Health requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers vetoes bill barring extra $300-week unemployment benefit