Decline in breast and cervical cancer screenings may increase health disparities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC has released a study that reports breast and cervical cancer screening tests received through CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program decreased by over 80% during April 2020.

The study also presented statistics that health equity in this area may have widened due to the pandemic.

Declines in breast cancer screenings varied from 84% percent among Hispanic women to 98% among American Indian/Alaskan Native women. Cervical cancer screenings also declined, varying from 82% among Black women to 92% among Asian Pacific Islander women.

“This study highlights a decline in cancer screening among women of racial and ethnic minority groups with low incomes when their access to medical services decreased at the beginning of the pandemic, says Amy DeGroff, PhD, MPH, CDC health scientist and lead author.

The pandemic resulted in temporary suspensions of breast and cervical cancer screenings nationwide in addition to many screening site closures.

DeGoff says the Early Detection Program will continue to help women overcome barriers to health equity by educating them about the importance of routine screening, addressing their concerns about COVID-19 transmission, and assist them in safely accessing screenings.

