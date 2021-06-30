Advertisement

Decline in breast and cervical cancer screenings may increase health disparities

By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC has released a study that reports breast and cervical cancer screening tests received through CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program decreased by over 80% during April 2020.

The study also presented statistics that health equity in this area may have widened due to the pandemic.

Declines in breast cancer screenings varied from 84% percent among Hispanic women to 98% among American Indian/Alaskan Native women. Cervical cancer screenings also declined, varying from 82% among Black women to 92% among Asian Pacific Islander women.

“This study highlights a decline in cancer screening among women of racial and ethnic minority groups with low incomes when their access to medical services decreased at the beginning of the pandemic, says Amy DeGroff, PhD, MPH, CDC health scientist and lead author.

The pandemic resulted in temporary suspensions of breast and cervical cancer screenings nationwide in addition to many screening site closures.

DeGoff says the Early Detection Program will continue to help women overcome barriers to health equity by educating them about the importance of routine screening, addressing their concerns about COVID-19 transmission, and assist them in safely accessing screenings.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI comes back clean
Matthew Jones
Former Madison radio DJ pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography allegations
Wisconsin’s apprenticeship director says creating job opportunities for vets is even more...
IBEW Local 159 celebrates “VEEP” graduates
An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since...
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver