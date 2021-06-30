Advertisement

Dodgeville softball wins first state championship in program history

Dodgeville wins WIAA division 3 state championship with 5-3 victory over Prescott
Dodgeville softball poses with the WIAA Division 3 state championship trophy after a 5-3 win...
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in program history, The Dodgeville Dodgers are WIAA softball state champions.

Defeating Prescott 5-3, the Dodgers earned the Division 3 state title after previously finishing as runner ups in 1994 and 2000.

Junior pitcher Annika Lord got the start on the mound for Dodgeville as she toss a complete seven inning game, striking out seven batters, allowed just four hits and no earned runs.

Gracie Graber was the lead bat of the day for Dodgeville going getting a hit in all three at-bats while driving in 2 runs and hitting a double as well.

Head Coach Gene Van Dyck who has led the Dodgers to all three state tournament appearances won his first state title in his 31 years leading Dodgeville softball. Van Dyck is also the grandfather of Annika Lord, and coached her mother, his daughter, on the 1994 state tournament team as well.

Carley Wolf got the scoring started in the second inning for Dodgeville with an RBI single that scored Maggie White to make it a 1-0 lead. Graber followed up with a two-RBI double to left center for a 3-0 advantage.

After Prescott tied things up at three, Storkson drove Audrey White in to make it a 4-3 game in the 5th inning.

JoJo Heimerl tacked on the insurance run with an RBI single to right scoring McKenna Reilly.

Dodgeville will graduate seven seniors as state champions. They are Bailey Murphy, Dani Mikrut, Olivia Argall, JoJo Heimerl, Cora Storkson, Paige Meiss and Audrey White.

