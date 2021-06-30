Driver allegedly involved in fatal Madison hit-and-run arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has arrested the driver Tuesday allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The police department’s report states that officials arrested Antoine Johnson, 35, who was identified as the suspect after the vehicle involved in the accident was recovered and abandoned.

Johnson turned himself into police officers Tuesday and he was taken into custody, police said.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 30-year-old Madison man killed in the downtown hit-and-run Monday on the 800 block of East Washington Avenue, who was identified as Sean Crisco. Authorities say he died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by the car early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Madison Police Dept. also found the car involved on Monday.

In an update, the police department noted that the vehicle was located with the public’s help and no one was in it at the time. Authorities did not indicate where it was found nor its make and model.

