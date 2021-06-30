Former Madison radio DJ pleads not guilty to possession of child pornography allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Madison radio DJ pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court to 10 possession of child pornography allegations.

According to court documents, Matthew B. Jones faces 10 felony charges. Nine of those charges were added on April 9.

The 40-year-old Mt. Horeb man, who went by Jackson Jones on air, had co-hosted Today’s Q106 Morning Show on the country music station.

He was arrested in mid-February as the Mt. Horeb Police Department, along with other agencies, executed a search warrant at his home in the 100 block of Ridge Drive. Jones was later released on a $500 signature bond.

According to a criminal complaint, the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. launched an investigation in December after it received a tip about child pornography and an associated Tumblr account. After serving a subpoena to Charter Communications about the account, investigators were able to trace the account to two addresses.

The first address was in the 100 block of Ridge Drive, in the Village of Mt. Horeb, corresponding with Jones’ address, while the second address was in the 700 block of Rayovac Drive, which is the same block as the Mid-West Family of Companies building, which owns Q106.

In February, Tumblr Inc. delivered to Mt. Horeb Police Dept. over 1,200 images, nearly 50 conversations, and approximately 350 posts related to the account. Among the images was the one connected to the original tip and involved a nude, young girl in an explicit pose.

Agents from the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. and Wisconsin’s Department of Criminal Investigation confronted Jones about the allegations against him, focusing on messages and posts on Tumblr and the encrypted messaging service Wickr.

