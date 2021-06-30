The Fourth of July could be hotter than firecracker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready or not... There is going to be no shortage of summer heat over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near 90 degrees. Not only is it going to be hot, but it is also going to be humid. With temperatures near 90 degrees and dew points in the lower to mid 60s, max heat indices could be in the lower to mid 90s. Here is your FIRST ALERT that borderline dangerous heat will be possible on Sunday and Monday.

4th of July Holiday Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. With dew points in the mid 60s, you are going to feel the humidity. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Much of the area will stay dry, though.

HI-RES Future Radar Wednesday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday night will be mild. Lows will range from the upper 50s for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the mid 60s from Madison and points south. Any chance for a rain shower or storm will be gone by 8 p.m. tonight.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with a slight chance of a rain shower or storm. Once again, Thursday’s rain chances are pretty much as low as they go without officially being zero. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. With a cold front coming through Thursday morning, there will be a drop in the humidity throughout the day. Dew points will be in the upper 50s by the end of the day. Thursday night is going to be very refreshing. Temperatures will drop into the 50s area wide Thursday night into Friday morning.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be the pick day of the workweek to get outside. Friday will feature a ton of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures on Friday will not be too hot or chilly either. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

The pleasant weather will stick around for the first day of the holiday weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. As an upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure in the middle of the atmosphere, expands over the area, the heat and humidity is going to increase on Sunday. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near 90 degrees. With an upper-level ridge in control of our weather pattern, no one will have to worry about mother nature firing of their own fireworks. Rain and storms are not expected on Sunday. A slight chance of rain and storms could return early next week.

Next Big Weather Maker - Heat and humidity increases over the holiday weekend (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.