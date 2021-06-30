Gov. Evers vetoes assembly bill 173

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has vetoed Assembly Bill 173, one among many that would affect election administration in Wisconsin.

The Bill was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and prohibits accepting private grants or donations for election administration.

The bill also prohibits state agencies, counties, and municipalities from entering into a contract related to election administration that requires governing election administration or transfer related to election administration to a person not qualified to do so under state law.

In addition to Assembly Bill 173, the governor last week called to receive bills 203, 204, 205, 210, 212, and 292. The Legislature has declined to present these bills to the Gov. Evers.

