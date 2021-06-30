Advertisement

Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams (6) keeps the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21)...
Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams (6) keeps the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.

