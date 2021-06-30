IBEW Local 159 celebrates “VEEP” graduates

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Providing a smooth job transition for veterans; that is the goal of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) through a new program called VEEP.

That stands for “Veterans Electrical Entry Program.” Veterans transitioning from a life in service to our country can seek an apprenticeship and a career in something else. Wednesday, the IBEW Local 159 in McFarland, celebrated three VEEP members from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s apprenticeship director says creating job opportunities for vets is even more important as the country comes out of the pandemic.

“As we continue to grow apprenticeships in the state of Wisconsin, and as DWD focuses on recovery and getting people in Wisconsin back to work, we want to make those opportunities available to everyone, especially the men and women who are serving our country as they transition back into civilian life,” Joshua Johnson, State Dir. Of Wisconsin Apprenticeship said.

The VEEP program is also open to military spouses.

“One of the things about an apprenticeship is that from day one, you’re employed,” Johnson said. “It’s not that you’re going through an internship and you’re hoping you’re building a career, from day one you’re earning a wage, and you’re going through a training outline that allows you to progress in your wage and skill level.”

There are currently 44 VEEP graduates across the country.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.