Janesville police to increase presence over holiday weekend to address illegal fireworks

fourth of July holiday weekend.(Kaley Skaggs)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department plans to have extra officers on duty over the Fourth of July weekend to prevent the lighting of illegal fireworks.

The department said residents who have fireworks in their possession without a city issued permit could face fines—$263.50 for adults and $100 for those under the age of 17.

Fireworks that are illegal without a permit

  • firecrackers
  • roman candles
  • bottle rockets and mortars

A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground, police added.

Fireworks that are legal without a permit

  • sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length
  • stationary cones and fountains
  • toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, and noisemakers
  • confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture
  • novelty devices that spin or move on the ground

Janesville police say the holiday weekend is one of the busiest for them.

