Janesville police to increase presence over holiday weekend to address illegal fireworks

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department plans to have extra officers on duty over the Fourth of July weekend to prevent the lighting of illegal fireworks.

The department said residents who have fireworks in their possession without a city issued permit could face fines—$263.50 for adults and $100 for those under the age of 17.

Fireworks that are illegal without a permit

firecrackers

roman candles

bottle rockets and mortars

A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground, police added.

Fireworks that are legal without a permit

sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length

stationary cones and fountains

toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, and noisemakers

confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture

novelty devices that spin or move on the ground

Janesville police say the holiday weekend is one of the busiest for them.

