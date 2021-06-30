Advertisement

Madison police looking for man who stole money from Henry Vilas Zoo

Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a Henry Vilas Zoo donation box.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are looking for a man who smashed Henry Vilas Zoo’s donation box over the weekend, stealing the money that helps them stay free to all.

The man entered the zoo’s gift shop around 11:30 p.m Saturday night, setting an alarm off. Private security responded and found the money from the donation box had been stolen, police say.

Zoo surveillance video was able to capture the man in the gift shop. Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Police say those reporting through Madison Area Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

