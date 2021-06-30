Advertisement

Minnesota man accused of killing wife is in a Wisconsin jail

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in a jealous rage is in a Wisconsin jail awaiting his return to Minnesota.

Thirty-nine-year-old McKinley Phillips is charged in Washington County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 42-year-old Shavon Phillips.

Authorities say six children were in the couple’s home in Woodbury when the victim was killed Friday.

They were not harmed. McKinley Phillips was arrested after he was found on a Greyhound bus about 150 miles away in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Police say Phillips is expected to be returned to Washington County for a court appearance later this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

Compared to other big cities around the country, Baraboo and other cities in the NBC15 viewing...
What the slowing vaccine rollout in Wisconsin means for herd immunity
Lawsuit to challenge racial quotas for Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board
Warm and humid conditions are expected today. More heat and humidity will move in for the...
A Warm and Humid Holiday Weekend Forecast
The state Assembly has passed the state’s next two-year budget and sent it on to the state...
Wisconsin Assembly approves state budget, Senate up next