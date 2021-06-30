Report: Trump Organization expected to be charged Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A new report from NBC News indicates the Trump Organization is expected to be charged with tax-related crimes as soon as Thursday.

The new details are based on information from two people who work for the company. One of them reportedly said the charges are expected to be filed around 1 p.m. central time.

Law enforcement has not confirmed to NBC News that charges are expected to filed around that time.

BREAKING: Manhattan DA’s Office expected to charge the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday, 2 representatives of the company tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/LdwakB8fQd — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, CNN reported its sources saying New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

