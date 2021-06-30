Advertisement

Report: Trump Organization expected to be charged Thursday

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.
File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol
File: Former President Trump meets with Border Patrol(CNN)
By Nick Viviani and Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - A new report from NBC News indicates the Trump Organization is expected to be charged with tax-related crimes as soon as Thursday.

The new details are based on information from two people who work for the company. One of them reportedly said the charges are expected to be filed around 1 p.m. central time.

Law enforcement has not confirmed to NBC News that charges are expected to filed around that time.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported its sources saying New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into fireworks stand
Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
Four more bodies found in condo rubble; at least 16 dead
FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr....
CDC director weighs in on mask guidelines as virus variant spreads
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
LIVE: Biden, Harris to discuss drought, fire; As wildfires rage, federal firefighter pay expected to rise