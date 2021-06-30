Advertisement

Senate kills business equipment tax, sends bill to Evers

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has sent a bill that would eliminate a tax on business equipment to Gov. Tony Evers.

The measure would eliminate the so-called personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The Senate passed the measure Wednesday and sent it on to Evers. The Assembly passed the bill late Tuesday night.

The state budget includes includes $202 million for local governments to offset the lost revenue.

Assembly Republicans amended the bill Tuesday to backfill the state transportation fund with $20 million this fiscal year and $44 million every subsequent fiscal year to offset the loss of tax revenue from railroad equipment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
One person is dead after crashing on the Greenway Blvd exit from the Beltline
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash

Latest News

U.S. Coast Guard report reveals increases in boating fatalities
Sauk County, Wisconsin
“Marsy’s Law was passed; where does it come in to help my child?” Sauk Co. mom wants answers
AP, others win records lawsuit against Wisconsin legislators
A gun and police tape.
Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor