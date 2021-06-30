Advertisement

Slow-No-Wake declared on Rock River for July 4 celebration

(Source: Canva/WMBF News)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is declaring a slow-no-wake speed limit for the Rock River on July 4.

The speed restriction will occur from 5:00 p.m. until midnight and stretch from the West Highway 14 Bridge to W. Centerway St. Dam.

In a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the slow-no-wake safety restriction is in response to the large number of boats that show up on the river because of the July 4 fireworks celebration.

Slow-no-wake signs will be placed as a reminder at all public access points along the river in the stated area.

The Sheriff’s office along with the Department of Natural Resources Boat Patrol Units will patrolling the water on July 4 enforcing safety violations.

