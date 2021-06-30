State highway 78 closed in both directions near Mount Horeb due to crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the north and southbound lanes of WIS 78 are closed due to a crash near Mount Horeb Wednesday morning.
According to WisDOT, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at West Mineral Point Road.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident. WisDOT expects lane closures to last two hours.
This is a developing story. NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.