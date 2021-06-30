State highway 78 closed in both directions near Mount Horeb due to crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both the north and southbound lanes of WIS 78 are closed due to a crash near Mount Horeb Wednesday morning.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at West Mineral Point Road.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident. WisDOT expects lane closures to last two hours.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will update this article as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.